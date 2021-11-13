BBC News

Winchester crash: Tributes paid to Jonathan Gates

Published
Image source, FAMILY HANDOUT
Image caption,
Jonathan Gates was a "loving" grandfather, his family said

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car.

Jonathan Gates, 54, from Kings Worthy, Hampshire, was riding a Ducati motorcycle when he died in the collision with a Citreon in Morestead Road, Winchester on 9 October.

His family said Mr Gates would be "forever loved" and that he died "doing what he loved to do, riding bikes".

Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to investigate the collision.

In a statement, Mr Gates' family described him as "a loving husband, a father, stepfather and grandad to two beautiful girls".

"He will be forever loved and forever missed," the family said.

Image source, Google
Image caption,
The collision happened in Morestead Road, Winchester

