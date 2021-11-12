Cowes Floating Bridge return set for mid-December
The Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry should return to service before Christmas, the island's council has said.
The Cowes to East Cowes service has been out of action since August with a major engine breakdown and other technical issues.
The council said upgrades were made to "improve reliability", including to the prow - the cause of previous failures.
It said the service would resume on 13 December.
The £3.2m chain ferry has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.
It was expected to come back into service last month after the council was advised to replace the drive motor, but additional problems with the shafts and brake units were identified.
Phil Jordan, cabinet member for transport, said: "The extent of the damage has led to a prolonged period of repair but I'm pleased to say we have dealt with those in a prompt and efficient manner.
"I am confident that the modifications carried out will prove to be very positive and assist in preventing future breakdowns of a similar nature "
Prior to restarting the service, the vessel will be inspected by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and staff will undergo refresher training.
A council decision on the future of the troubled vessel is set to be made in January, following an independent review from the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership and the outcome of legal mediation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
When the ferry is out of action, a replacement launch operates for foot passengers, while drivers face a detour via Newport of up to 11 miles (18km).
