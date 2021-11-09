Raheem Hanif: Man had tyres slashed day before death
A man who was fatally stabbed had his van windows smashed and tyres slashed by masked men with baseball bats a day before his death, a court heard.
Raheem Hanif, 26, was attacked near his home in Tilehurst, Reading, on 6 February this year.
Abas Khan, 24, Humzah Sikander, 18, and two 17-year-olds deny murder.
A jury was played CCTV that the prosecution said showed three of the defendants looking for Mr Hanif and damaging his van on 5 February.
Mr Khan, of Helmsdale Road, Reading, admitted manslaughter at Reading Crown Court on Monday.
The prosecution said there was a fight between one of the teenage defendants and Mr Hanif on 5 February.
Later that day the same 17-year-old, Mr Khan and Mr Sikander drove back and forth near Mr Hanif's home looking for him, the court heard.
Benjamin Aina QC, for the prosecution, told the court: "Raheem's transit van... was parked in the car park in Dulnan Close near his home address... all the windows were smashed and his tyres were all slashed."
He said members of the public had seen three males with bandanas over their faces carrying baseball bats damaging the vehicle.
"The prosecution says the occupants of the vehicle are looking for Raheem Hanif. That's who they want," Mr Aina added.
"They're not interested in the van."
The court also heard a summary of a police statement from Abdul Hanif, Mr Hanif's father, describing the fatal attack on 6 February.
He said a Range Rover Evoque pulled up and two people got out carrying a baseball bat and a machete, before his windows were smashed.
Mr Hanif said he saw one 17-year-old defendant, who he recognised, make a stabbing motion through the passenger's window towards his son.
The prosecution allege the boy, who can not be named, delivered the fatal blow.
The court previously heard a dispute erupted after Mr Hanif revealed an affair between his girlfriend and his friend Mr Khan.
Mr Sikander, of Brunel Road, Reading, has also pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm without intent
The trial continues.
