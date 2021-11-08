River search in Southampton over missing teen
- Published
A search of a stretch of river is under way after a report of a person in the water.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was seen entering the River Itchen in the Cobden Bridge area in Southampton at about midnight but has not been seen since.
He is described as white, slim, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair.
Paths off Pettinger Gardens have been sealed off, with police seen lining a pathway by the river and searching in the water near Cobden Bridge.
The boy was wearing a dark coat, black Nike Air Jordan trainers with red markings, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black rucksack.
Hampshire Constabulary is asking the public to report sightings and residents in the area to search outbuildings on their properties or boats in the marina area.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.