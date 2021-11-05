Basingstoke 'It’s okay to be white' posters spark investigation
Posters saying "It's okay to be white" have sparked a police hate crime investigation.
They were found on lampposts in two roads in Basingstoke and near Basingstoke College of Technology.
Hampshire Constabulary was alerted to the posters by a resident on Thursday and said they are being treated as a hate crime.
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has arranged for the posters to be removed.
Resident Priya Brown said: "These tactics are divisive and they have no place in today's world. They're tactics that are used to divide deliberately by neo-Nazi groups and white supremacy groups. It started in the US but we have seen it here in the UK."
A spokesperson for the police force said they were liaising with local community groups as part of the investigation.
