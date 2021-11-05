Covid 'misinformation' doctor appeals GMC conditions
- Published
A GP who was banned from discussing Covid-19 on social media after he was accused of spreading "misinformation" is appealing what he claims is a restriction of his freedom of speech.
Dr Samuel White appealed against conditions placed on his registration after he posted a video in June.
In it he discussed "lies" around the NHS and government approach to the virus and claimed "masks do nothing".
He had been a partner at a Hampshire practice but quit in February.
In the seven-minute video posted on Twitter and Instagram, Dr White, who is now a locum GP, said he had been unable to continue in his role at The Denmead Practice because he could no longer "stomach or tolerate" those "lies", London's High Court heard.
He also raised his concerns about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and testing methods.
The General Medical Council (GMC) placed the interim conditions on Dr White's registration following a tribunal in August.
'Echoed conspiracy theories'
It concluded Dr White's way of sharing his views "may have a real impact on patient safety", adding any doctor had a "responsibility" to provide "sufficient and balanced information about Covid-19 to allow any potential patients and other members of the public to assess the potential risks and benefits of any treatment or preventive measures under consideration and then make an informed choice".
In written arguments, Dr White's barrister, Francis Hoar, said he had an "unblemished career", with beliefs informed by "libertarian principles".
Mr Hoar told the court the restrictions would last for a maximum of 18 months but were "effectively a ban" and "restrict his speech even over matters outside medicine science more generally".
However, Alexis Hearnden, for the GMC, said in written arguments that there were "multiple" complaints about Dr White's video, including some from "members of the medical profession".
She said Dr White's views "ran firmly against" the national public health programme which was pro-vaccine and encouraged mask wearing in certain settings.
August's tribunal recognised "serious concerns" raised that Dr White was "using some language that echoed conspiracy theories about the pandemic", Ms Hearnden added.
The hearing concluded on Thursday. Mr Justice Dove will deliver his judgement at a later date.
