Fawley oil refinery climate protesters face no police action
- Published
Extinction Rebellion protesters who infiltrated the UK's largest oil refinery will face no police action.
About 15 of the activists, including two British Olympians, gained access to Fawley Refinery in Hampshire to demonstrate about climate change in the early hours of Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said "everyone has the right to free speech", and that it had worked with site owners ExxonMobil for a "safe conclusion".
ExxonMobil has been asked for comment.
Gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott and sailor Laura Baldwin were among those to blockade an entrance in a pink boat.
Other demonstrators scaled two 50ft (15m) oil tanks at the site.
Extinction Rebellion had said its activists cut through electrified perimeter fences under the cover of darkness before spreading across the site in small groups to lock on to structures.
The group is calling on the government to ban all fossil fuels investments and a halt to expansion plans at Fawley.
ExxonMobil had previously said production at the plant had not been impacted by the action.
The protest came as Boris Johnson prepared to welcome world leaders to Glasgow for the UN climate summit, COP26, which started on Sunday.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Everyone has the right to free speech and protest.
"We worked with ExxonMobil to ensure a swift and safe conclusion to the protest within the grounds of the oil refinery for all parties.
"When those who had gained entry to the oil refinery were warned they would be arrested if they did not leave the site, the protest concluded and they were escorted to the gates."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.