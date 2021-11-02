Boats remain stranded by Millennium Bridge in Gosport
Boat owners have complained their craft remain stranded after repair work failed to fix a broken bridge.
The Millennium Bridge in Gosport, Hampshire, closed last month for five days to repair its lifting mechanism, which allows marine traffic to pass.
Boat-dweller Tom Payton said efforts to sell his vessel were being hampered due to ongoing problems with bridge over several years.
Gosport Borough Council said the bridge had "complex technical issues".
The pedestrian bridge, which crosses Forton Lake, was built in 2000 as part of the Millennium project and connects the waterfront to the Royal Clarence Marina.
The bridge's lifting mechanism first failed in 2016. A series of other breakdowns followed and it was last lifted in February 2020.
Mr Payton said sales had fallen through because his boat could not get out of the lake, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said he was concerned prospective buyers would "run out of patience".
Motor failure
Alistair Dilley, from the Maritime Workshop which helps train youngsters in shipwright work, said last month that the bridge issues had caused the business to partially shut down.
"Basically, we've been stuck here for five coming up to six years and not being able to get vessels in or out, it's affected our business tremendously," he said.
The borough council said: "Our specialist contractors have stripped down the lifting mechanism and discovered that the likely cause of the failure is an issue with the pair of motors that power the system.
"Brakes will need replacing and one of the motors needs to be checked for damage.
"We need to see the results of this work before knowing when the lifting mechanism will be operational again.
"In the meantime, we have cleaned the bridge and it has reopened for cyclists and pedestrians."
