Fawley Power Station: Chimney set for demolition
- Published
A 198m (650ft) chimney is due to be blown up as part of the clearing of the Fawley Power Station site on the Hampshire coast.
The oil-fired facility was decommissioned in 2013 after operating for more than 40 years.
A controlled blast is set to take place at 07:00 GMT on Sunday.
No designated viewing areas are being made available for the public and an exclusion zone will be put in place 90 minutes before the blast.
The station's round control room, featured in films including Solo: A Star Wars Story, is also due for demolition.
Developer Fawley Waterside has discouraged sightseers from gathering to watch the explosion and is showing the demolition on a live online video stream.
It said police would be on hand to temporarily restrict access around the site.
There will also be temporary closures to the B3053 Fawley bypass from 04:00.
Some residents living near the site will be moved from their homes.
Site manager Russ Morgan said the structure would be brought down "like a telescope".
"It will very slightly fall forward and basically fall within its own area, using gravity," he said.
"I have every confidence this will happen perfectly. We've got a very high quality team who have done this many many times before."
The demolition work on the site is to make way for the planned £1bn Fawley Waterside scheme incorporating 1,500 homes, given approval in July 2020.
The power station, on the western side of Southampton Water, was commissioned in 1971.
It was capable of powering one million homes at its peak, but it fell foul of new emissions rules and closed in 2013.
The remaining southern end of the turbine hall is also due to be brought down on Sunday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.