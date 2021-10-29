Man who attacked PC in Basingstoke given hospital order
A man who tried to kill a police officer has been made subject of an indefinite hospital order.
Thomas Gracey, 45, attacked PC James Langmead with two knives outside his flat in Churchill Way, Basingstoke, on 12 April 2020.
PC Langmead was alone outside the flat when he suffered multiple head, neck and hand injuries.
A jury at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, unanimously found Mr Gracey had carried out the attempted murder.
Mr Gracey was ruled unfit to plead on Wednesday after Judge Susan Evans QC heard evidence from psychiatrists.
The court heard that Mr Gracey believed the coronavirus pandemic was a communist plot to take over the world and was in an "acute state of paranoia" at the time.
Mental health workers and doctors had sought to talk to Mr Gracey in his flat after his parents raised concerns about his state of mind the day before the attack.
After he did not open his door to them, they returned on 12 April with a warrant and police.
Mr Gracey is currently a patient at Littlemore Mental Health Centre in Oxford.
PC Langmead has recovered from his physical injuries but has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and has been on restricted duties since the attack.
