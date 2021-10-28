Olympians among protesters blocking Fawley oil refinery
- Published
A group of activists, including two British Olympians, are blocking the entrance to the UK's largest oil refinery in a climate change protest.
About 15 Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstrators got on to the site at Fawley, Hampshire, at about 06:30 BST.
They include sailor Laura Baldwin and gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott. Other XR protesters have scaled two 50ft (15m) oil silos on the site.
Police said they have officers on scene and will take action if necessary.
XR said its activists cut through electrified perimeter fences under the cover of darkness before spreading across the site in small groups to lock on to structures.
ExxonMobil said the plant continues to operate and it was not experiencing any impact on production.
Some of the group, which is calling on the government to ban all fossil fuels investments and a halt to expansion plans at Fawley, have chained themselves to a pink boat at the site's entrance.
Speaking from the pink boat earlier, sailor Baldwin, who competed in the 2004 Athens Games, said: "Exxon, which are part of the Esso group, are planning to expand their oil exploration - these companies are still putting profits ahead of people.
"The government are just not acting on it - they are just not taking it seriously it seems."
In a statement released by XR, London 2012 Olympic champion Stott said: "We need our government to rein in these rogue companies as a matter of urgency and show to the world ahead of COP26 that the UK is prepared to take a genuine leadership position."
The plant is the largest refinery and petrochemical site in the UK and produces almost one fifth of the fuel used on the UK's roads.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "Everyone has the right to free speech and protest. However, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law.
"Police will work to ensure the health and safety of people at these locations, and to minimise the impact on the local community."
ExxonMobil added: ''[We believe] that climate change risks warrant action and it's going to take all of us — business, governments and consumers — to make meaningful progress.
''At Fawley, we are also directly helping motorists and farmers to reduce their emissions through the manufacturing of lower carbon fuels...
''We respect the right to peaceful protest, but our priority is the safety of our people, our neighbours and our operations and we are working with Hampshire police to ensure this is maintained."
Last year, Stott was found guilty of a public order offence after he was arrested on Waterloo Bridge in London when he refused to comply with police orders to leave during an XR protest.