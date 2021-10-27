Hampshire Royal Navy man praised for house explosion rescue
A Royal Navy instructor has been praised for rescuing an elderly neighbour from a house fire after a gas explosion.
Jon Thornber, 41, ran into the property after hearing the blast in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, on Friday.
Within seconds of the rescue, he saw flames billowing out of the door where the woman had been standing, the Royal Navy said.
The petty officer is being considered for a community bravery award.
Windows at the front of the house were blown out, while the wall at the rear collapsed following the explosion at about 14:00 BST.
Mr Thornber found a man suffering from burns in the garden of the property and guided him to safety, the Royal Navy said.
He then spotted an injured woman trapped in the hallway and lifted her on to his shoulder before carrying her out.
Neighbours brought blankets for the pair and buckets of water to cool their burns before Mr Thornber took over the cooling with a fire engine hose.
The petty officer, originally from Halifax, said: "Since the incident I have had a number of accolades and praise but I just have a massive passion for helping people.
"I feel that saving someone's life is the ultimate in helping someone, although I wish this had never happened or wish this to happen again.
"My hope is to be reunited with the couple once they have recovered to give them my best wishes and hopes for a full and speedy recovery."
The Royal Navy said Mr Thornber has been contacted by Hampshire police with a view to a bravery award nomination.
More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze, preventing the flames from reaching adjoining properties.
Hampshire fire service previously said a gas leak was the suspected cause.
The terraced house has been stabilised by a salvage firm while investigations continue.
