Oil tanker runs aground off Isle of Wight
An oil tanker became wedged on a shingles bank off the Isle of Wight after running aground.
The Liberian registered Chem Alya ran aground off The Needles shortly after leaving Fawley en route to Eygpt on Monday at about 16:20 BST.
It has been anchored off the island, since being refloated at high water overnight.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it will be berthed for an inspection by surveyors.
An MCA spokeswoman said the vessel's hull remained sound "there is no pollution, no ingress of water and it has propulsion and power".
