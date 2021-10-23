Man, 23, dies after triple stabbing in Lymington
- Published
A murder inquiry has begun after a man was stabbed to death following a late-night row on a Hampshire high street.
Police were called to to reports of an assault outside The Royal British Legion in Lymington shortly before midnight.
A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 23-year-old man was seriously hurt and a woman, 23, received superficial chest wounds
Three men and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Hampshire police said the incident unfolded followed a "verbal dispute".
The injured man and woman are currently being treated at Southampton General Hospital.
Three men, aged 29, 20 and 18, were arrested along with a 14-year-old boy. All came from Lymington, police said.
Det Ch Insp Dave Storey said: "This is a serious incident, and our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who was killed.
"Please be reassured that officers remain on scene and there will be increased patrols in the area."
