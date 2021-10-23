Investigation continues into Portsmouth house explosion
- Published
Investigation work is continuing into the cause of an explosion and fire at a terraced house in Portsmouth.
Emergency services were called to Nelson Avenue before 14:00 BST on Friday.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital in Southampton for treatment to burns.
The fire was later extinguished but some neighbouring residents had to spent the night away from their homes over concerns about structural damage.
More than 30 fire fighters tackled the blaze, which sent a large plume of smoke across the area.
The rear of the property could be seen to be blackened by fire damage. Windows at the front were blown out and the wall at the rear collapsed.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said the fire had not spread to adjoining buildings and had been extinguished.
In a statement, gas provider SGN said the investigation into the cause was ongoing.
"We've made the situation safe by isolating gas supplies to the affected property as well as to the homes either side.
"We'd like to assure the residents of Nelson Avenue and the local community that the gas network across the area remains safe and secure to use," it added.
Police remained in the street overnight and residents said gas workers continued to dig up part of the street into the early hours of Saturday.
One resident, who did not want to be named, said the smell of smoke was still lingering in the air.
She described the house as a "wreck" and said it was possible to see through from the front door to the back garden. She said some neighbours' cars parked in the street also suffered damage.
