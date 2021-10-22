Portsmouth: Two people seriously injured in house explosion
Two people have been seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a terraced house.
Police, fire and ambulance workers were called to the property in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, shortly before 14:00 BST.
A man and a woman have been taken to Southampton General Hospital, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said.
More than 30 firefighters have tackled the blaze, which sent a large plume of smoke across the area.
The rear of the property has been blackened by fire damage.
In a statement, SCAS said: "We were called today at 13:55 to Nelson Avenue to reports of a building explosion.
"Two patients - one male, one female, both adults - are in a serious condition."
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service previously advised residents to close windows while smoke was in the air.
Hampshire police said surrounding roads had been closed and residents should avoid the area.
