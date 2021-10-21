Aquind cross-Channel cable decision postponed
- Published
The UK government has again postponed a decision on a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France.
Russian-owned Aquind Ltd wants to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he needed "clarification on several issues" and would decide by 21 January.
Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan said the minister had "ducked a decision" in the face of political controversy.
In a statement, Mr Kwarteng said: "I have decided that further work is necessary to consider the application in detail, including whether further information is required, and this requires an extension to the deadline."
He said the decision to set the new deadline was "without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent".
Part-owner Viktor Fedotov has donated £700,000 to 34 Conservative MPs and their local parties since the Aquind project began, the BBC Panorama programme reported in October.
Another director, Ukrainian-born Alexander Temerko, has donated a further £700,000 to the party.
Mr Morgan said: "The Secretary of State has chosen more dither and delay, raising further questions about what exactly the company's owners received in return for their generous donations to his party.
"This disastrous project... will cause daily disruption in Portsmouth and threatens our national security."
Portsmouth North Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt has also opposed the scheme.
Aquind has previously said the planned 2GW interconnector could supply up to 5% of the UK's energy needs.
Previously the government set deadlines of 8 September and 21 October to decide on consent for the 238km (148 mile) link.
Portsmouth protest group Let's Stop Aquind said it was disappointed by the delay.
It said: "The Pandora Papers investigation revealed the hidden wealth of Aquind's owner and cast further doubts on the suitability of this company for a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project."
Lawyers for Aquind and Mr Temerko previously said their donations were "entirely lawful, properly declared and have not been made in return for any special treatment".
Mr Fedotov said that he "has never had any interest in British politics and has operated in an open and transparent manner".
The Conservative Party said fundraising was a legitimate activity and did not influence political policy.
The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy did not respond to Mr Morgan's comments.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.