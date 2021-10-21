Covid: Dorset's Trent Young's CE School closes due to outbreak
A primary school has closed due to an outbreak of coronavirus.
Pupils at Trent Young's CE School at Trent near Sherborne, Dorset, have been asked to stay at home until after next week's half term.
Public Health Dorset said it was "aware of confirmed cases of Covid-19" but did not say how many children or staff were affected.
It said measures had been taken to inhibit the spread of the virus, including notifying all close contacts.
In a statement, the NHS body said: "The decision has been made for the school to move to online learning for the last few days of this half term."
The school has about 140 pupils, aged 4 to 11, according to its latest Ofsted report in 2019.
