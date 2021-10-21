Southampton's Bargate and vaults set for restoration
Some of Southampton's most recognisable medieval landmarks could reopen to the public as part of a £6.7m project.
Southampton City Council has released a list of 53 monuments set to be repaired and restored.
Ideas include a viewing platform on the Bargate and leasing the Old Town vaults for events.
The council said the restoration project would play a "big part" in the city's bid to be named UK City of Culture 2025.
The Bargate - a medieval gatehouse in the city centre - was named among the monuments to have work carried out, along with Town Walls, Castle Bailey Wall North, Castle Eastgate, Weigh House and William Nichol Tower, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Very welcome'
Councillor Spiros Vassiliou, member for culture and heritage, said work would be "detailed and complex" and the roof of the Bargate needed to be repaired.
"I would personally love to see some sort of café in there and open the roof up as a viewing platform," he said.
Southampton is up against seven other locations vying for the title of the UK City of Culture 2025.
"It's incredibly important that we look after our heritage assets, repair them and regenerate them for the public to use in the future," Mr Vassiliou added.
A review of the city's heritage assets began under the previous Labour administration.
Councillor Satvir Kaur, leader of the opposition, said the investment was "very welcome".
"Irrespective of who was running the council this would have happened, as an important step towards our UK City of Culture bid," she added.
Details of the work and exact timescales are yet to be confirmed.
