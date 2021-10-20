Ex-pupil begins legal action against Hampshire school over infected blood
- Published
A man has begun the first legal action by a former pupil against a Hampshire school where boys were given infected blood products.
At least 72 pupils died after being treated at Lord Mayor Treloar College in the 1970s and 1980s.
Gary Webster, 56, said the school was negligent in allowing him to be infected with HIV and hepatitis.
His solicitor said other former pupils could join a group action against the school.
The boarding school, at Holybourne near Alton, catered for haemophiliac children via a specialist NHS centre on site.
From 1974 to 1987 boys were given the factor VIII clotting agent, which was often imported from overseas.
Batches were widely contaminated with hepatitis A, B, C and later HIV, infecting thousands of haemophiliacs across the UK.
In June, former headmaster Alex Macpherson told the Infected Blood Inquiry he was unaware that contaminated products were being used.
He said: "We didn't have any authority or reason to interfere in any way... I mean, you can't - doctors are god, let's face it, aren't they?"
Mr Webster, from Bishopstoke, said: "Questions should have been asked, the headmaster should have done more, finding out what was going on.
"You can't tell me that they didn't know something was amiss."
Solicitor Des Collins said a letter before action had been sent to the school governors, alleging a breach of duty of care.
He said: "There was a total failure to inform and obtain consent on the risks associated with the blood products administered and a deplorable dereliction of duty in the handling of his subsequent diagnosis."
Mr Collins said the usual time limit for personal injury claims - three years after a child's 18th birthday - should not apply.
The college said it would be inappropriate to comment.
