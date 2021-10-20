BBC News

Unidentified man wearing wetsuit found dead in English Channel

The body of a man wearing a wetsuit has been found by a cruise ship in the English Channel, prompting a police appeal to identify him.

It was found about 46 miles (74km) off the coast of Salcombe, Devon, and was brought to Southampton by the vessel on 23 September.

The man is white, aged between 20 and 40 and has dark hair on his legs and arms, Hampshire police said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, detectives added.

No tattoos

Det Insp Howard Broadribb said the man could be from another European country.

He said: "We know from our initial enquiries that this is not one of the divers who had gone diving at HMS Scylla off the coast of Cornwall around one month ago.

"If a friend or family member, who was a keen diver or water sport enthusiast, is missing, then we want to hear from you."

The man was wearing a black ZCCO wetsuit and divers' gloves, socks and shoes from the Slinx brand, police said.

He was about 5ft 9in, with size nine feet and had no tattoos, scars or marks, officers added.

