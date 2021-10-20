BBC News

Horndean dog theft: Man arrested after pet snatched from boy

Image caption, Melchy was reunited with his owner the following morning after a social media campaign was shared thousands of times

A man has been arrested over the theft of a pet dog from its teenage owner.

Border terrier Melchy was forcefully taken from 13-year-old Sam during a walk in Horndean, Hampshire, and bundled into a blue car on 3 August.

He was found in a local park and returned after doorbell camera footage of the theft was put on social media.

A 36-year-old man, from Paulsgrove, arrested on suspicion of robbery, has been released but remains under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth previously arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released on bail.

Media caption, Border terrier Melchy was taken in Stonechat Road, Horndean, on 3 August

