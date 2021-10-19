Isle of Wight oil exploration drilling plan refused
- Published
A plan for exploratory oil drilling on the Isle of Wight has been refused.
Council planning officers had recommended consent for two boreholes near Arreton, despite receiving more than 1,000 objections from residents.
However, the island's planning committee unanimously rejected the UK Oil and Gas Investments proposal.
Members said the plan would cause "significant harm to the landscape... and thereby compromise the island's tourism industry".
Previous exploratory drilling revealed reserves of oil in the area, the committee was told.
Planning officers said the proposal would substantially contribute towards the "national need for hydrocarbons".
Their report said: "Impacts in relation to visual, noise, air quality, traffic and lighting are considered to be minor."
However, the council recorded 1,064 negative public responses.
Campaign group Don't Drill The Wight previously described the proposal as "catastrophic" and "atrocious", raising concerns over wildlife and water supplies.
Island Conservative MP Bob Seely said the plan was "entirely contrary to the high environmental standards we are trying to uphold here".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk