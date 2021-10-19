Tributes to Doreen Colwell after fatal Cosham van crash
- Published
An 85-year-old woman who died after being hit by a van had a "positive outlook", her family has said.
Doreen Colwell, from Drayton, Portsmouth, was knocked down while walking on Cosham High Street on 7 October. She died later in hospital.
A family tribute said she "cared a lot about her friends and had time for everyone".
The van driver, a 61-year-old man from Cosham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
In a statement, her family said "life was good" for Mrs Colwell, a great-grandmother, and she had planned to go on holiday to Canary Islands with her sons next year.
"She was happy to stop and chat to passers-by on her daily visits to Sainsbury's, her excuse to take regular exercise.
"Doreen was a happy lady with a positive outlook and always commented on the kindness of strangers," it said.
The family added that, shortly before her death, Mrs Colwell had made contact with some family members of her late husband Peter.
"Doreen was very much loved by everyone who knew her.
"We miss her very much but take comfort from the knowledge that she is now in the arms of Peter, the love of her life," it said.
The van driver has been released while enquiries continue, police said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.