Sir David Amess: Caroline Nokes suspends in-person surgeries after MP's death
- Published
A Conservative MP has announced she will not be holding face-to-face surgeries with her constituents "for the foreseeable" following the killing of MP Sir David Amess.
Caroline Nokes, who represents Romsey and Southampton North, said all her conversations with residents would take place over Zoom or on the phone.
She said: "I have an all-female team, this is about protecting them as well.
"I don't think it's realistic to ask for a police presence at my surgeries."
Sir David, 69, the Conservative MP for Southend West, had been meeting his constituents when he was stabbed multiple times on Friday.
A 25-year-old British man, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act.
Ms Nokes told the BBC: "I don't criticise anyone carrying on with face-to face surgeries, this is about taking precautions.
"I have no doubt most of my colleagues feel safe, I'm sure Sir David felt safe when he went to his surgery on Friday but you can't predict where the threat will come from."
When asked how long she planned to hold her surgeries virtually, she replied: "For the foreseeable."
However, she said she was thinking of ways to make in-person surgeries safer, including asking people to provide verifiable names and addresses and not bringing, apart from clear plastic ones to hold any necessary papers.
She added: "As MPs, we're very well protected in Westminster, but I'm very conscious that if something goes wrong in one of my surgeries, it's just me and one female member of my team - what on Earth are we going to be able to do? That's the stark reality."
Ms Nokes said she had received a "number of threats over the years".
In November 2020, Wajid Shah was jailed after emailing her - along with Theresa May, Lord Blunkett, Baroness Lister, MP Tan Dhesi and former MP Mark Lancaster - with death threats.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.