Southampton Bitterne park and travel hub plans scrapped
- Published
A planned transport hub aimed at reducing car journeys into Southampton city centre will not go ahead, the council has confirmed.
Residents had argued a park and travel hub at Lances Hill Car Park in Bitterne would lead to pollution and anti-social behaviour.
The Conservative administration, which took control of the city council in May, said it was "not suitable".
Opposition councillors warned it could mean a loss of government funding.
Under the scheme proposed by the previous Labour administration, motorists would park at Lances Hill and then use bikes, e-scooters or public transport to travel to the city centre.
Critics had argued it would cause congestion in what is a residential area.
Jeremy Moulton, cabinet member for growth, said the plan was scrapped but the "concept" behind it was something the new administration would look at.
CCTV cameras at bus stops and a new transport app are among the initiatives that could be launched in Southampton in the coming years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Moulton said the initiatives could be funded through a share of a £3bn government fund.
The cabinet is also set to approve funding to bus companies to continue £1 evening tickets until the end of the year.
Sarah Bogle, shadow cabinet member for transport, said scrapping schemes such as the park and travel hub could "jeopardise" the council's chances of getting "a decent slice of the £3bn".
"I am also concerned that decisions are not being made using evidence, but instead are based on belief - the cancellation of Lances Hill park and ride is an example of this," she added.
