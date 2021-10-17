Car crashes through wall into Hythe library
A car has crashed through a wall and into a library in Hampshire.
The car became wedged half in, half out of Hythe Library, having ploughed through the wall from a car park in New Road shortly after 11:15 BST.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews tunnelled through the debris to get to the two people inside the car and stabilise the vehicle.
Both occupants had escaped without any serious injuries, the service said.
Hampshire Constabulary said the crash was not being treated as suspicious and no arrests were made.
