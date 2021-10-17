BBC News

Car crashes through wall into Hythe library

Image source, HIWFRS/Hardley Fire Station
Image caption, The car ploughed through a wall and ended up in Hythe library on Sunday morning

A car has crashed through a wall and into a library in Hampshire.

The car became wedged half in, half out of Hythe Library, having ploughed through the wall from a car park in New Road shortly after 11:15 BST.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews tunnelled through the debris to get to the two people inside the car and stabilise the vehicle.

Both occupants had escaped without any serious injuries, the service said.

Hampshire Constabulary said the crash was not being treated as suspicious and no arrests were made.

Image source, HIWFRS/Hardley Fire Station
Image caption, The car had been in a car park next to the library in New Road

