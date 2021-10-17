Speedo Mick passes through Dorset and Hampshire on fund-giving walk
- Published
A fundraiser famed for wearing nothing but a pair of blue swimming trunks is on the last leg of a five-month trek across the UK and Ireland.
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is walking 2,000 miles (3,219 km) to hand out some of the £800,000 he has raised for disadvantaged people.
The Everton fan went via Bournemouth - with a detour to the New Forest's Everton - to Lymington on Saturday.
His next walk takes him through the New Forest to Southampton on Sunday.
The 56-year-old, who has been raising money for charity for almost eight years, began his journey at the end of May and aims to finish by 15 December.
His trek through Dorset saw him visit Poole fire station where he stopped off for a meal and a dance with the station's blue watch crew.
I told you yesterday was a good day, didn't I? 😂💙— Speedomick (@speedomick) October 15, 2021
Thanks to the #bluewatch @DWFireRescue for feeding me AND for showing me their moves - absolute heroes🕺
Who loves ye!!!!!!
The Giving Back Tour: https://t.co/v85En2ni6Q@Bournemouthecho @afcbournemouth @Dorsetecho @BBCDorset pic.twitter.com/kDzgp2bacR
Mr Cullen set up The SpeedoMick Foundation as a registered charity in 2020, following the success of his 1,000 mile walk in 2019.
He came up with the idea of the initial walk after having been through struggles himself where he needed help and support to overcome his addictions.
He said: "The reason I'm doing the tour is to give back to the people and the communities who have supported me in the past.
"For a long time, I was in need of that very same help and support that I am now offering to others.
"What we decided as a charity is the best thing we could do for communities would be to give £250,000 back to small charities along the route."
After Southampton the walk sees Mr Cullen head for Brighton. He will then set off for London, visit Birmingham, Leeds and Sheffield and Manchester before finally finishing in his hometown, Liverpool.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.