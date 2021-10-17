BBC News

Great South Run: 16,000 compete in Portsmouth

Image source, The Great Run Company
Image caption, About 16,000 runners have taken part in the event

More than 16,000 people have taken part in the 10-mile (16km) Great South Run.

Elite male, elite female and fast-paced club runners led the the first wave of the event, held in Portsmouth, from 10:00 BST.

British 5,000m record holder Eilish McColgan clocked a time of 50 minutes and 43 seconds to take victory and claim a new course record time.

Jack Rowe crossed the finish line to win the men's elite race with a time of 47 minutes and 20 seconds.

The route takes runners past the Historic Dockyard and HMS Victory to the finish line at the seafront.

In recognition of the efforts of all NHS staff during the pandemic four local members of NHS staff were the official starters of this year's race.

Image source, The Great Run Company
Image caption, Jack Rowe won the men's elite race

A Great South Run 5km (3 mile), junior and mini runs were held on Saturday as part of the weekend event.

It has been held in the city since 1991. The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Road closures in place for the race were expected to lifted along the route by 16:00 BST.

