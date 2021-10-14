Maj Gen Matthew Holmes had firearm seized from home days before death
A licensed firearm was seized by police from the home of the former head of the Royal Marines days before his death.
An inquest heard Maj Gen Matthew Holmes died as a result of hanging, and had concerns about his marriage and career.
Hampshire Constabulary said an armed unit attended his family home on 22 September.
The 54-year-old served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April.
A force spokeswoman said officers were sent to the scene in Winchester, Hampshire, following a "concern for welfare" call.
She added: "A licensed firearm was seized.
"No threats were made to any other person in relation to this incident, and no arrests were made.
"Armed police did attend, but not in an armed capacity."
The inquest heard Maj Gen Holmes was found in a bedroom in his home on 2 October.
Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said he would be requesting details from the Royal Navy about his removal from his position of Commandant General.
His funeral was attended by 700 people at Winchester Cathedral on Wednesday.
The coffin was carried by the same pallbearers that joined the major general in carrying Prince Philip's coffin at his funeral in April.
His widow Lea described him as a "kind, generous man".
She said: "He was courageous and had committed his life to serving in the Royal Marines; he was selfless to such an extent that this was more important than his own career progression."
Tributes were paid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the defence secretary following the news of his death.
Maj Gen Holmes was appointed as a Companion of the Distinguished Service Order for his leadership on operations in Afghanistan in 2007, and awarded a CBE in 2019.
A full inquest will take place on 10 February.
