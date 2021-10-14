Alton murder probe: Bonnie Harwood's family pay tribute
- Published
The family of a woman found stabbed to death have said their "hearts have been broken into a million pieces".
The body of 47-year-old Bonnie Harwood was found at her home in Aldersey Fields in Alton, Hampshire, on Sunday.
Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 31-year-old man from Alton remains in police custody, while the three others have been bailed.
Ms Harwood's family said "words cannot describe how we feel" and that they would "always be thinking of her".
The statement added: "We want to thank our family, friends, and Bonnie's friends for the love and support they have given us.
"Without them we don't know how we would cope with the loss of Bonnie."
Police have renewed an appeal for information, asking for anyone to get in contact who has footage or images from Aldersey Fields between 21:00 BST on Saturday and 13:00 on Saturday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.