Cowes Floating Bridge return held up by new faults
A troubled chain ferry is set to remain out of service after further technical issues were identified.
The Cowes to East Cowes service has been out of action since the end of August with a major engine breakdown.
Isle of Wight Council said it had since found additional problems with the shafts and brake units.
Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, which funded the vessel, has asked the government to review the ferry's performance after several faults.
The £3.2m chain ferry has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.
It was expected to come back into service this month after the council was advised to replace the drive motor.
Meeting postponed
Councillor Phil Jordan, cabinet member for transport, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the new fault "came as a bit of a shock".
He said: "Both of the shafts that sit on the drive have gone. We are not aware of the extent of it, whether they are repairable or if they have to be replaced but they are specialist parts."
The condition of the brake units and the delivery of replacement parts were also holding up the vessel's return to service, the council said.
Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, which provided the funding for Floating Bridge 6, has requested an independent government review to determine whether the bridge is fit for purpose.
When the ferry is out of action, a replacement launch operates for foot passengers, while drivers face a detour via Newport of up to 11 miles (18km).
A cabinet meeting due to discuss the floating bridge on Thursday had to be postponed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
