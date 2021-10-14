Harry Potter from Waterlooville sells rare first edition
- Published
A rare first edition of a Harry Potter novel has been sold by a namesake of the teenage wizard.
Harry Potter, 33, a sales manager from Waterlooville in Hampshire, received a copy of Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone in 1997.
The hardback copy was bought by his "flabbergasted" father when he realised JK Rowling's character's name matched that of his son.
It sold at auction to a private buyer for £27,500.
Mr Potter was eight when the first in the series of JK Rowling's blockbuster novels came out. He said he has spent the time since having to convince people Harry Potter really is his name.
"People just don't believe me, when I was a young footballer, a referee threatened me with a red card for saying my name was Harry Potter.
"When I met my wife, Philippa on holiday in Greece, she didn't believe me either."
Mr Potter and his family decided to sell the book to honour his late father David who died from cancer in 2017.
His sister, Katie Sign said: "I remember Dad bursting through the front door after work brandishing a book, proclaiming 'you'll never believe what I've got!'.
"At first glance we were confused. Had someone written a book for Harry?
"The novelty and coincidence of the namesake was what made us open that first book but the magic of the story kept us turning the pages for years and years," she added.
The hardback copy, one of only 500 in the first print run, includes a number of misprints including the word "wand" appearing twice on page 53 and "Philosopher's" misspelled on the rear cover.
It was sold to a private UK buyer at Hansons Auctions in Etwall, Derbyshire.
Auctioneer Charles Hanson the sale was "very emotional and magical".
"The providence is unique - it's an honour to sell Harry Potter's Harry Potter."
