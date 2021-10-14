Southampton teenager arrested after man stabbed in torso
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the torso on a wooded path.
Police said the 18-year old was attacked on the path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road in Southampton on Monday at about 17:10 BST.
The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The boy has been bailed, with conditions including not entering Monks Way, Pilgrim Place and Octavia Road.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.
The force said officers would be carrying out patrols in the area.
