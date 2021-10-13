Maj Gen Matthew Holmes: Funeral takes place at Winchester Cathedral
- Published
The funeral of the former head of the Royal Marines has taken place.
The service for Maj Gen Matthew Holmes was attended by 700 people at Winchester Cathedral.
Maj Gen Holmes served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April.
An inquest heard the 54-year-old died as a result of hanging, and had concerns at the time of his death about his marriage and career.
The funeral was attended by his widow, Lea, a solicitor, and his children, William, 11, and Eleanor, 15, as well as defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
A line of marines paraded on the approach to the cathedral while the coffin arrived by hearse.
The coffin was draped in the Union flag with Maj Gen Holmes' cap and a wreath of white roses on top. It was carried by the same pallbearers that joined the major general at Prince Philip's funeral in April.
All elements of the Royal Marines attended the funeral, including 42 Commando, to which Maj Gen Holmes commanded from 2006 to 2008.
Music was provided by the Royal Marines Band Service.
In a statement Lea Holmes called her husband a "kind, generous man".
She said: "He was courageous and had committed his life to serving in the Royal Marines; he was selfless to such an extent that this was more important than his own career progression."
Tributes were paid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the defence secretary following the news of his death.
Mr Wallace said Maj Gen Holmes "embodied the spirit of our armed forces" and had served "with distinction and rigour".
Maj Gen Holmes was appointed as a Companion of the Distinguished Service Order for his leadership on operations in Afghanistan in 2007. The father-of-two was also awarded a CBE in 2019.
A full inquest into his death will take place on 10 February.
