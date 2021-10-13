Man, 84, dies in New Forest bungalow fire
An 84-year-old man has died in a fire at a bungalow.
Five fire crews were called to the property in Linden Way, Pennington in Hampshire, at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
The man was rescued and received medical treatment from firefighters and paramedics but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the man's relatives had been informed.
