Isle of Wight dogs owners warned after pets 'poisoned' at park
- Published
Dog owners should be vigilant after a number of dogs were poisoned at a park, a veterinary surgery has warned.
A bright blue substance has been found mixed with beans at Marks Corner in Parkhurst Forest, near Newport on the Isle of Wight.
Green, Robert and Butler Veterinary Surgeons in Carisbrooke said it had treated a number of pets after they ingested the substance.
Hampshire Constabulary has urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Posting on its social media page on Monday, the surgery said: "We dislike giving attention to the type of individual who would do such a thing, but please take care if walking in the area."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.