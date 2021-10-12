Murder arrests after woman stabbed to death in Alton
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death.
The body of the 47-year-old was found at an address in Aldersey Fields, Alton, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a post-mortem examination carried out on Monday found the woman died as a result of a stab wound.
The arrested men, aged 46 and 51 and who are both from Alton, remain in custody, police said.
The woman's next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
Det Insp Lee McClellan said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact us."
The force said officers would be carrying out additional patrols in the area.
