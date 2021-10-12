Fred Dinenage steps down as TV news anchor after 38 years
Broadcaster Fred Dinenage is to step down as main presenter of a regional TV news programme after nearly 38 years.
The broadcaster, who made his name presenting the children's programme How from 1966, will leave ITV News Meridian at Christmas.
He has anchored the evening news show in the south of England since 1983 when it was broadcast by Television South.
Mr Dinenage, 79, said he would continue to present How and other programmes as well as writing books.
He added: "It's been a really tough decision but I now want to spend a few years with my wife, Beverley, and our three dogs 'smelling the roses' in my garden and spending time in the mountains of Austria."
Mr Dinenage, who has also hosted ITV's World of Sport, was appointed MBE for services to broadcasting in 2010.
His Meridian co-host Sangeeta Bhabra said Mr Dinenage had been the "best teacher" and would be "massively missed" by viewers.
ITV's director of news, Michael Jermey, said: "Fred has had one of the most remarkable television careers of anyone in the history of the medium.
"There are viewers who, as children, enjoyed watching Fred present How in the 1960s, who are now themselves retired."
Mr Dinenage was a director of Portsmouth Football Club from 1998 to 2006 and is the official biographer of notorious London gangsters the Kray twins.
His eldest daughter, Caroline Dinenage, is the current Conservative MP for Gosport and Minister of State for Digital and Culture.
