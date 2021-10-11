Sandleheath attacks: Son detained for attempted murders
A man who carried out "frenzied attacks" on his parents and grandmother while they slept, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Jonathan Keal, 37, used knives, dumbbells, scissors and a cricket bat in the assaults at the family home in Sandleheath, Hampshire, in 2018.
He was convicted, at a trial, of the attempted murders of Robert and Lynda Keal, and 90-year-old Marjorie Blacker.
Exeter Crown Court heard Keal had a history of mental health issues
Detaining Keal, of Bristol, under a hospital order, judge Mr Justice Garnham told him: "Your parents demonstrate their continued love for you despite the injuries you caused to them."
He added: "You carried out these terrible attacks prompted by your delusions, but you carried them out nonetheless knowing they were wrong.
"There is a profound need to protect the public from you."
Keal's trial at Winchester Crown Court heard that his mental health deteriorated after he came off his medication and struggled to get help from mental health services.
Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Ragini Heeramun said Keal suffered from "high-level schizophrenia" which could take years to treat.
Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, told the trial that Keal had been staying with his parents after they became concerned about a deterioration in his mental health.
She said the defendant, who had a history of drug abuse, had then been taken to hospital on 25 September when he had self-harmed after stopping prescribed medication.
On his return from hospital he attacked his father, who was 64 at the time, his 65-year-old mother and his grandmother, who suffered from dementia and has since died, the court heard.
Ms Maylin said Mrs Keal called 999 and said: "He's gone mad, he's killing us all. I hurt all over," before adding: "I can't move, I'm playing dead."
