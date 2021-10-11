Chris Packham: Social media stoked fire attack at my New Forest home
Wildlife expert Chris Packham has said social media platforms share some of the responsibility for a fire attack on his New Forest home.
The broadcaster has described how two masked men set a vehicle on fire outside the property last week.
Mr Packham said Facebook's refusal to remove posts from internet trolls allowed an atmosphere of hate in which the arsonists felt compelled to act.
The BBC has approached the social media firm for comment.
The burning Land Rover exploded at the Hampshire property at about 00:30 BST on Friday, damaging the gates beyond repair, the naturalist said.
In a video on Twitter, he speculated whether the culprits were "some of my internet trolls, who fill my timeline with hate?"
He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire: "Their [the trolls] responsibility lies in the fact that they whip up extreme hatred... That builds up an aura in which people feel compelled to act.
"The social media companies have done nothing... They are not accountable seemingly for managing it in any way.
"[They] are not promoting kindness... It appears that hate is profitable to them."
Mr Packham said internet trolls were on a "direct mission" to undermine his mental health, adding that "the law can do nothing to help me".
In 2019, the BBC Springwatch presenter spoke about a "very calculated" death threat he received after campaigning for measures to protect birds from being shot.
The fire at his property came a day before he delivered a 100,000 signature petition to Buckingham Palace, which called on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce animals like beavers and wild boar.
Last week Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg denied the firm put profit before user safety after a former employee heavily criticised the platform's content at a US Senate committee hearing.
Hampshire Constabulary said its arson investigation was continuing.
