Car transporter fire closes M27/M3 Chilworth link road
A fire has engulfed a car transporter and led to the closure of the link road from the M27 to the M3 during the morning rush hour.
The car transporter, carrying eight cars, caught fire on the M3 at Chilworth shortly before 07:00 BST.
The link road between the M27, eastbound, and the M3, northbound, is closed, traffic cannot join the M3 north from the M27 east.
Diversions are in place with motorists urged to take alternative routes.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the car transporter's driver was uninjured and the fire was now out.
