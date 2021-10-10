Winchester crash: Man dies in motorcycle and car crash
A man whose motorcycle collided with a car on a country road has died.
The 54-year-old's red and white Ducati 749 motorcycle was involved in a crash with a mauve Citroen C4 Grand Picasso on Morestead Road, Winchester, at about 14:15 BST on Saturday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The man, who was from Kings Worthy, died at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses, the force said the road between the A31 and Hazeley Road would be closed until Monday.
