Chris Packham: Fire attack on New Forest home 'will not sway me'
Wildlife expert Chris Packham has vowed that "intimidation" will not "sway me from my cause" after a suspected arson attack at his home.
The broadcaster said "two masked men" set a vehicle on fire at the gate of his New Forest home at about 00:30 BST on Friday, causing "extensive damage".
He said the attack was the "cost" of online abuse he receives, but added it would not stop his campaigning.
Hampshire Police said it was investigating the fire.
In a video on Twitter, Packham questioned if the men were members of one of a number of conservation organisations and rural groups "or some of my internet trolls, who fill my timeline with hate?"
He said he received lots of "defamatory" and "libellous" comments online, but those who posted them "get away with it" as the law, "as it stands, means that I am unable to take any action against this form of harassment".
He said it was a frustrating situation, which "does come at a cost".
"Perhaps the cost is having my gate burned down, causing thousands of pounds' worth of damage."
He said he had previously had dead animals left at his home, including foxes and badgers, "but now it's escalated, because they've taken to damaging that property".
However, he said he would not bow to the pressure to support activities he did not agree with, such as "illegal shooting" and trail hunting.
"If you think that by burning down those gates that I'm suddenly going to become a supporter... then you're wrong," he said.
"I will just carry on, because I have no choice. I cannot and will not let your intimidation sway me from my cause."
In 2019, the BBC Springwatch presenter spoke about a "very calculated" death threat he received after campaigning for measures to protect birds from being shot.
The fire at his property came a day before he delivered a 100,000 signature petition to Buckingham Palace, which called on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce animals like beavers and wild boar.