Portsmouth woman, 85, dies after being hit by van in Cosham
An 85-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in Portsmouth.
The woman, from Portsmouth, was walking on Cosham High Street when the crash involving a white Nissan happened at about 12:00 BST, Hampshire police said.
The van driver, a 61-year-old man from Cosham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Police said the woman's family were being supported by specialist officers, and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
