John Carroll death: Man admits manslaughter of Tesco worker

Published
Image source, Police handout
Image caption, John Carroll was described as "well-loved" by his family

A man has admitted manslaughter after killing a supermarket employee who died 12 days after being assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked.

Shane Donovan, 27, attacked 62-year-old John Carroll near Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July and left him with a fatal head injury.

Donovan pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown to manslaughter.

The defendant, of York Court, Andover, was remanded in custody. The case was adjourned until 4 November.

Judge Susan Evans QC told Donovan she wanted to view psychiatric reports before he was sentenced.

Mr Carroll's family previously described him as a "well-loved man to all those who knew him", and Tesco said he was a "much-loved colleague".

Image source, David Martin
Image caption, Mr Carroll was assaulted outside Tesco Extra in Andover

