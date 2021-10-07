Isle of Wight NHS Trust admits failings over baby's death
An NHS trust has admitted failings which led to a baby's death in the womb.
Troy Brotherton was still-born at St Mary's Hospital, Isle of Wight, on 8 June 2020.
His mother Helen Brotherton twice told health workers about reduced fetal movement but no appropriate action was taken, solicitors Irwin Mitchell said.
Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it was "truly sorry" and had changed its practices.
Ms Brotherton, a baby room manager from Newport, first raised concerns at a routine midwife appointment on 3 June, the solicitors said.
The NHS trust admitted it did not properly assess her risk and failed to advise her to go to hospital, the firm said.
Two days later, she was allowed to go home following a scan of Troy's heart, the firm added.
The trust admitted a breach of duty by not offering an induction of labour, the solicitors said.
They said the trust had admitted that Troy would probably have survived if he had been delivered sooner.
Ms Brotherton, 32, said: "At no stage did it feel like staff seemed concerned.
"I tried not to fear the worst and stay positive but it was heartbreaking when we were told that we had lost Troy."
Her husband Ed Brotherton, 36, said: "It's difficult not to feel upset and angry by what happened and not think of how Troy would be growing and developing if he hadn't have been let down."
In a statement, Isle of Wight NHS Trust said: "Nothing we can say can take away the pain felt by his family, but we have worked closely with them to ensure that lessons have been learned from this tragedy.
"We can confirm that we have made changes and have now implemented the latest national Saving Babies' Lives Care Bundle and have changed our practices accordingly."
Irwin Mitchell said it was in the process of agreeing a financial settlement.
