Isle of Wight beach huts described as eyesores could be replaced
- Published
Seafront beach huts that have been described as "dilapidated, visual eyesores" could be replaced.
Plans have been submitted for new structures at Eastern Gardens in Sandown on the Isle of Wight.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the plan is to replace the 28 huts with new ones of the same size but a better design.
Owners Bayside Beach said it wants to upgrade the structures after a "clear lack of maintenance".
Planning agents Macaire Associates said replacing the old huts "was the only practical option and the new finishes, in a range of colours, would brighten up the section of beach".
Planning documents add: "This is something the area is clearly in need of, especially if you consider the dilapidated and fire-damaged hotels in the area."
Bayside Beach is also looking to extend the existing seafront ice cream and beach supplies kiosk.
It is owned by Isle of Wight Council and rented by the operators, whereas the beach huts are solely owned by Bayside.
The path in front of the huts is also said to be in need of upgrading, which the applicants hope to do at the same time.
But Island Roads, acting as highways authority, has recommended the application be refused due to concerns over pedestrian safety.
The kiosk extension would be along the pavement and Island Roads fear it would push waiting pedestrians closer to a live traffic lane with no protection.
