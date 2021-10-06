Hampshire rapist Marlon Nelson jailed for attacks on woman and teenager
A man who raped a teenager and a woman in different attacks in Hampshire has been jailed.
Marlon Nelson, 34, offered the 17-year-old a lift before raping her in the back of a car at Testwood Recreational Ground in Totton in November 2014.
He also raped and sexually assaulted a woman at Ampfield Recreational Ground in Romsey in November 2017.
He was sentenced to 17 years in jail with a four-year extended licence period at Southampton Crown Court.
Nelson, of no fixed address, will be listed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.
After a trial, he was found guilty of two counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault and a further count of a serious sexual assault.
Det Con Lisa Robins and police investigator Kerrie Green said the victims had put their trust in Nelson before they were raped.
In a statement, they said: "Our hope is that both women can now gain some closure from [the] news that Nelson will be in jail for the foreseeable and can no longer hurt them; they can now begin to move on with their lives."
