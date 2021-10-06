BBC News

Hampshire rapist Marlon Nelson jailed for attacks on woman and teenager

Image source, Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption, Nelson, of no fixed address, will be listed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life

A man who raped a teenager and a woman in different attacks in Hampshire has been jailed.

Marlon Nelson, 34, offered the 17-year-old a lift before raping her in the back of a car at Testwood Recreational Ground in Totton in November 2014.

He also raped and sexually assaulted a woman at Ampfield Recreational Ground in Romsey in November 2017.

He was sentenced to 17 years in jail with a four-year extended licence period at Southampton Crown Court.

Nelson, of no fixed address, will be listed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

After a trial, he was found guilty of two counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault and a further count of a serious sexual assault.

Det Con Lisa Robins and police investigator Kerrie Green said the victims had put their trust in Nelson before they were raped.

In a statement, they said: "Our hope is that both women can now gain some closure from [the] news that Nelson will be in jail for the foreseeable and can no longer hurt them; they can now begin to move on with their lives."

